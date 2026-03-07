One dead after car crashes into a tree in Palm Desert

Update 03/08:

One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire in Palm Desert Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to a reported traffic collision at the intersection of Country Club Drive and El Dorado Drive. Upon arrival, fire crews reported a vehicle versus tree crash with the car suffering from major damage and was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire. The driver of the vehicle was determined to be decreased.

The incident was transitioned to the Riverside County Sheriffs Department with an extended hard road closure for investigation. There were no reported injuries to firefighters.

There is no word on the identity of the driver. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on this story.

Original Report 03/07

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A car seen in flames Saturday night in Palm Desert.

A viewer shared dramatic video with News Channel 3 showing a white car fully engulfed in flames near Country Club Drive and El Dorado Drive. The video shows flames shooting from the vehicle as smoke billowed into the surrounding neighborhood.

Authorities have not released information on what may have caused the fire, and it is not yet known if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.