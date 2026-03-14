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One dead, one injured after semi-truck overturns on I-10 near Desert Center

MGN
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today at 9:12 AM
Published 9:30 AM

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (KESQ) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a semi-truck overturned on interstate 10 near Desert Center Saturday morning.

Around 2:13 a.m., California Highway Patrol responded to a report of an overturned semi-truck on I-10 westbound at Red Cloud Mine Road.  

After an investigation, CHP officers determined the Freightliner was traveling in the number 2 lane when it traveled to the right and collided with the metal guardrail on I-10 westbound. The Freightliner continued off the roadway and down the embankment onto Red Cloud Mine Road.

CHP reported there were at least two passengers inside the vehicle.

The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle and suffered from moderate injuries in the crash. The driver was then airlifted to Desert Medical Center. 

The passenger was pronounced dead at scene. The identify of the victim has yet to be released.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on this story.

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