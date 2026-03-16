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Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old woman last seen in Thousand Palms

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Published 5:25 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old woman who was reported missing Sunday afternoon in Riverside County.

Laurel Cline was last seen around 3 p.m. near Thousand Palm Canyons Road and Ramon Road in Thousand Palms, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say she is believed to be on foot.

Cline is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 137 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a red shirt and beige pants.

The California Highway Patrol issued the Silver Alert on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office for an at-risk missing person.

Officials are asking anyone who sees Cline or has information about her whereabouts to call 911.

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