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PSUSD elementary robotics tournament crowns winners

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New
Published 5:36 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Elementary school students across the Palm Springs Unified School District put their STEM skills to the test Friday morning during a district-wide robotics tournament at Desert Learning Academy.

Teams from multiple elementary schools competed in a series of challenges from 10 a.m. to noon, showcasing their abilities in coding, engineering, and teamwork. The event wrapped up with an awards ceremony shortly after the competition concluded.

Bella Vista Elementary earned first place in the competition, with Cielo Vista Elementary finishing second. Rio Vista Elementary and Della S. Lindley Elementary tied for third place.

District officials say the event is about more than just competition, it’s also aimed at inspiring younger students to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

"Getting kids exposed to robotics and coding and this type of technology, opens their eyes to all kinds of different possibilities," said William Carr, director of Educational Technologies.

The tournament was also livestreamed, allowing families and community members to watch and support the students remotely.

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