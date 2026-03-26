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Mother charged in death of baby Emmanuel Haro faces preliminary hearing May 29

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Published 12:29 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) A key court date has been set for Rebecca Haro, the mother charged in connection with the death of her son, Emmanuel Haro.

During a hearing Thursday at the Riverside Hall of Justice, a judge scheduled Haro’s preliminary hearing for May 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Prosecutors say they are ready to proceed. Deputy District Attorney William Robinson told the court that witnesses will be available and the hearing is expected to last one day.

Prosecutors have said Emmanuel Haro is dead and allege he died after a lifetime of abuse, though his remains have not been located.

The case dates back to Aug. 14, 2025 when Emmanuel was initially reported missing in a kidnapping reported by his parents, Rebecca Haro and Jake Haro.

Both were later charged in connection with his death. Jake Haro has since pleaded guilty to murder and is now serving a state prison sentence.

The preliminary hearing will determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to move the case forward to trial against Rebecca Haro.

KESQ asked defense attorney Jeff Moore whether the defense plans to call Jake Haro as a witness. He declined to comment.

With one defendant already convicted and the child’s remains still missing, key questions remain about what evidence prosecutors will present next.

News Channel 3 will continue to follow this story and bring you further updates.

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Garrett Hottle

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