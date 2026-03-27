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Jewish Federation of the Desert renames building after local philanthropist

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New
Published 5:54 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) -- A Coachella Valley nonprofit is celebrating a major gift with a lasting tribute, renaming its building in honor of a local philanthropist.

The Jewish Federation of the Desert held a dedication and luncheon Friday officially renaming its building after donor Sherwyn Turbow.

Community members gathered for the ceremony, where Eve Fromberg Edelstein read a proclamation recognizing Turbow’s contributions and long-standing commitment to the organization.

Turbow, a longtime business leader and philanthropist, said he chose to support the federation because of its direct impact on the local Jewish community and its broader mission of education and awareness.

“Antisemitism is so vivid around the world, kids are taught at an early age to hate, and education is the best way to change that,” Turbow said.

The event concluded with a luncheon following the unveiling ceremony, marking both a celebration of the donation and a renewed commitment to the organization’s mission.

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