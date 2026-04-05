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Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow welcome in eaglets on Easter Sunday

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today at 9:42 AM
Published 9:37 AM

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KESQ) - On Sunday morning, two eggs belonging to Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow fully hatched.

The first chick was seen peeking out of its shell on Saturday, before emerging into the world early Sunday morning. The nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley said the hatching process took about 36 hours.

Meantime, the second chick hatched soon after, sometime before 9 a.m., just in time to celebrate Easter with its new family!

The once and a life time moment of Jackie and Shadow becoming parents once again was captured through the live camera of the nest in Big Bear.

You can keep an eye on the new feathered family by clicking on this link of the Friends of Big Bear Valley's livestream!

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Isaiah Mora

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