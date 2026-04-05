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Indio police calls on the community to help finding missing 18-year-old

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today at 10:24 AM
Published 7:28 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -

Update 10 a.m. The Indio Police Department says the missing teen has been located.

Original report

The Indio Police Department called on the public in a social media post to help locate a critical missing 18-year-old.

Raymond Castro was last seen around 6:30 Saturday night at 81955 Hoover Street. The Indio Police Department says he was seen after an argument with his family. Police confirm that Castro is autistic.

The 18-year-old was described to be 5'6 in height and about 100 pounds. Castro was last seen wearing a black tank top, black pants, black shoes, and a gold chain.

Police say Raymond Castro ran away and may be in need of assistance. If you have any information or see him, please contact the Indio Police Department immediately at (760) 391-4051.

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Isaiah Mora

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