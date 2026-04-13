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Big slowdowns at electric vehicle chargers as Coachella crowd departs

KESQ
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Published 1:20 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – As festival goers depart the Coachella Valley, those who drove electric vehicles are looking for a charge.

Many of them, though, are being left disappointed on Monday, as the valley's electric vehicle charging infrastructure is strained by the swaths of people looking to top off.

News Channel 3 was in Palm Springs and saw lines of Teslas waiting in downtown for a limited number of Tesla Superchargers. Some of them were lucky and only waited 15 minutes, while others, who bunched up closer to noon, were likely to experience hour-long wait times.

Jack Schiavone, who came from Boston for Coachella and rented a Tesla for the trip, was one of the drivers waiting in line.

"The app usually tells you if there's available charging stations. I thought so it would just route to somewhere it's available. But we got routed to the most popular one in town," he explained.

Still, Schiavone said it was an overall positive experience renting his Tesla for the festival. "It costs us, what, $30 to drive here from L.A. on electricity? [It] would have been three times more with gas."

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