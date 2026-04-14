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AMBER Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old in Los Angeles

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New
Published 4:57 AM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY (KESQ) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old child who was abducted late Monday night in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Police identified the child as Messiah Evans, who was taken at approximately 10:20 p.m. Investigators say 38-year-old Joshua Pendleton is the suspect in the abduction.

Authorities believe Pendleton is driving a white 2006 Saturn Vue with California license plate 5SHE918.

Law enforcement officials are urging the public not to approach the suspect or the vehicle. Anyone who sees the child or the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

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Julia Castro

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