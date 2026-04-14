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Fatal crash on I-10 in Thousand Palms involving semi-truck and cement truck

By ,
Updated
today at 12:31 PM
Published 8:19 AM

Thousand Palms. (KESQ) — One person was killed Tuesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig on Interstate 10 in Thousand Palms, authorities said.

Edward Nerey (KESQ)

The crash was reported around 7:50 a.m. west of Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say a semi-truck traveling eastbound veered left for unknown reasons, crashing into several vehicles before crossing the center median and guardrail into the westbound lanes. The truck then collided with a cement truck and a Jeep.

The driver of the cement truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with unknown injuries. Authorities have not released the identities of those involved.

Fire crews treated six patients at the scene, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The crash caused major traffic disruptions in both directions. As of late morning, one lane remained open in each direction while crews continued to investigate and clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Cement truck
Desert Regional Medical Center
Edward Nerey
Interstate 10
KESQ
palm springs
Semi-truck
Thousand Palms
Washington Street

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