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Multi-vehicle crash involving big rig causes heavy traffic on Interstate 10

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Published 8:19 AM

Palm Desert, Calif. (KESQ) — A major multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig is causing significant delays on Interstate 10 west of Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before 8 a.m. and involves multiple vehicles on both sides of the freeway. Initial information indicates a semi-truck crossed the center divider from the eastbound lanes into the westbound side.

Authorities say only the No. 1 lane remains open as crews investigate the crash.

Traffic is heavily backed up in the area, and drivers are urged to use Varner Road as an alternate route.

It is not yet clear whether there are any injuries.

Stay with News Channel 3 on air and online for updates.

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Julia Castro

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