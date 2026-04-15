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Wrong-way crash on I-10 near Dillon Road leaves 3 dead

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Updated
today at 8:24 AM
Published 5:59 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A fatal wrong-way collision claimed multiple lives Tuesday night on Interstate 10 near Dillon Road.

The crash was reported at around 9:58 p.m. east of Dillon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say the collision occurred when a Toyota Camry traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes struck a Honda Accord head-on. The Honda was traveling in the No. 1 lane at the time of the crash.

Emergency responders arrived on scene and pronounced all individuals involved deceased.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was identified as a 71-year-old man from Orange, California. The Honda Accord was driven by a 50-year-old woman from Phoenix, Arizona. A passenger in the Honda was also killed; their identity has not yet been confirmed.

According to CHP, the driver of the Camry was reported missing.

Authorities have not yet released information regarding what led to the wrong-way driving.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol.

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María García

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