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Fire prevention for High Desert communities in the spotlight after fire destroys structures in Yucca Valley

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Published 10:34 AM

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – Community leaders are again encouraging residents to take steps to protect their property in our High Desert communities.

It comes after the Skyline Fire in Yucca Valley destroyed four structures on Sunday. It burned 39 acres and reached full containment as of the latest update given by CAL FIRE on Tuesday morning. All firefighting resources have since been released. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Damage inspection teams are currently assessing the condition of the four structures burned.

In the aftermath of the fire, we're speaking with officials on how fire prevention remains important for communities to our north. Stay with us for more strategies on protecting your property and reaction from residents on how prepared they think they are.

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Gavin Nguyen

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