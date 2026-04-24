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Local cancer survivor fulfills her dreams by watching Karol G at Coachella

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Updated
today at 11:04 AM
Published 10:50 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Fourteen year old Zoey Magallanes from Desert Hot Springs saw her idol on stage in Coachella.

Magallanes recently overcame Leukemia. She says the idea that "Tomorrow would be a better day" kept her going. The phrase is from the popular song by Colombian singer, Karol G.

Moved by her journey, Karol G's sister, reached out to her family directly, helping her dreams come true.

Stay with News channel 3 to hear from her message of hope.

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María García

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