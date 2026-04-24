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Woman dead after being struck by a train in Indio

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Updated
today at 11:26 AM
Published 11:32 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - One woman is dead after she was hit by a train in Indio on Thursday Night.

Around 10:32 p.m., officers from the Indio Police Department responded to a report of a train versus pedestrian accident near Indio Boulevard, just west of Fred Waring Drive.

When officers arrived, they located a woman who had been struck by a passing train while on the railroad tracks for reasons that remain under investigation.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is currently under investigation by Union Pacific Railroad personnel.

The Indio Police Department reminds residents and visitors that crossing railroad tracks on foot is extremely dangerous and illegal in most areas. Trains can approach quickly and quietly, making it difficult to react in time. For your safety, always use designated crossings and nearby overpasses when traveling across railroad tracks.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on this story.

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Isaiah Mora

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