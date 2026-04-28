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Driver killed in Rancho Mirage crash that damages historic sign

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Published 9:47 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) — A driver was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Rancho Mirage that damaged a light pole and a historic car wash sign, authorities said.

Deputies responded at about 2:19 a.m. to Highway 111 and Indian Trail, where they found a vehicle that had collided with a light pole and the sign at the Elephant Car Wash site, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators from the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station’s Collision Reconstruction Team are handling the case. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Derek Thomas at (760) 836-1600 or Riverside Sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 836-3215.

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Julia Castro

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