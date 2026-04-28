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Stagecoach 2026 arrests drop 21% from last year

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Published 8:14 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — Arrests at the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival fell about 21% from last year, according to data released by the Indio Police Department.

Police reported 119 total arrests during the three-day country music festival, down from 151 arrests in 2025. The festival ran April 24–26, with campers arriving the day before.

False identification remained one of the leading causes of arrest, accounting for 41 cases in 2026, compared to 54 in 2025. Drug- and alcohol-related arrests were significantly lower this year, with just five reported, down from higher totals in previous years.

The largest category in 2026 was listed as “other,” totaling 66 arrests — most involving people under 21 in possession of alcohol, police said.

Handicap-related citations also declined. Officers issued 49 such citations this year, compared to 86 in 2025.

Stagecoach Music Festival Arrests by Year

Category20262025202420232022
Total Arrests11915112498125
Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication53634657
False Identification4154494964
Possession of Drug Crimes73600
Property Crimes00*1*
Other6691624
Data courtesy of Indio Police Dept.
*: Information not provided by police.
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