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Pedestrian Hospitalized After Crash in Rancho Mirage

Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
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Published 11:15 AM

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Rancho Mirage, authorities said.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:42 p.m. to the area of Bob Hope Drive and Highway 111 regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

When deputies arrived, they found the pedestrian in the roadway. The person was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said the driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

No arrests were made, and the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

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