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Political groups voice opinions as primary votes are counted

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Published 10:33 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – Votes continue to be counted across the state. As a clearer picture of which candidates will likely advance to November's gubernatorial election emerges, local voters and political groups are reacting to the numbers.

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters has been regularly updating its unofficial election results. As of 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Chad Bianco led the field in the governor's race with 27.4% of the vote in Riverside County. That represented a 3-point lead over Xavier Becerra and a 6-point lead over the other Republican frontrunner, Steve Hilton.

Unofficial election results in Riverside County as of 10:00 a.m. Wednesday

Statewide, though, the numbers told a different story. Steve Hilton, instead, led the field. He held a firm 17-point lead over Bianco. Xavier Becerra trailed 3 points behind Hilton. As the current top two candidates, Hilton and Becerra will move on to November's ballot if these numbers hold.

Statewide unofficial election results as of 10:00 a.m. Wednesday

With a strong level of support in Riverside County, we're asking Bianco's supporters how they're feeling as the votes are tallied.

We're also speaking with local Democrats on their reaction to Becerra appearing to be the party's pick for November's gubernatorial election.

Stay with us for the latest.

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Gavin Nguyen

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