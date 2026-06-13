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Box Canyon Road reopens after overturned vehicle leaks diesel in Mecca area

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Published 5:24 AM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ0 — Box Canyon Road has reopened after an overturned vehicle caused a diesel fuel leak in the Mecca area Friday night.

The Riverside County Transportation Department said Box Canyon Road was closed from Interstate 10 to the All-American Canal at about 8:10 p.m. Friday because of the crash and fuel spill.

Crews worked to contain the diesel leak and clear the roadway.

The road has since reopened to drivers.

No additional details about the crash or any injuries were immediately available.

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Julia Castro

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