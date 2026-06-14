Skip to Content
Top Stories

Small earthquake felt near Salton Sea

KESQ
By
Published 9:47 PM

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KESQ) – An earthquake was reported on the southeastern tip of the Salton Sea Sunday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake registered at a magnitude 3.2 at 8:26 p.m. on Sunday. The epicenter was about 10 kilometers northwest of Calipatria.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the shaking.

Stay with us for the latest. We'll continue monitoring for any other earthquake activity in the area.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.