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Suspect at large following pursuit in Coachella

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Published 6:38 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) — The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect after a pursuit ended in a crash in Coachella Sunday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation near the area of Tripoli Way and Bagdad Avenue. Deputies say the driver failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit traveled through the area and ended near Calle Avila, where the vehicle crashed with an unoccupied parked vehicle. Deputies say the suspect got out of his vehicle and fled the scene.

With assistance from a California Highway Patrol helicopter, a search was conducted in the area. However officials were not able to locate the driver.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details are available at this time. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

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Isaiah Mora

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