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Blowing sand and dust force closure of North Gene Autry Trail

KESQ
By
New
Published 5:02 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- North Gene Autry Trail has been closed through the Whitewater Wash due to low visibility caused by strong winds carrying sand and dust across the roadway.

The closure is intended to protect motorists as visibility can quickly deteriorate in the area during windy conditions.

Officials say Indian Canyon Drive and East Vista Chino are both open and serving as alternate routes for travelers impacted by the closure.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution, allow extra travel time, and stay alert for changing weather and road conditions throughout the morning.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

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María García

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