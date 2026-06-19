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Fire damages Hamachi Sushi Restaurant in Cathedral City

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Published 5:02 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. -- A fire caused moderate damage to the Hamachi Sushi restaurant in Cathedral City late Thursday night, prompting an overnight response from local firefighters.

The fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at the restaurant near the intersection of Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive. Fire crews responded quickly and worked through the night to contain and extinguish the flames.

According to firefighters at the scene, the blaze caused moderate damage inside the restaurant. Officials said there was no fire or water damage reported to neighboring businesses within the commercial complex.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters were expected to remain at the location for an additional one to two hours before clearing the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Additional details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

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María García

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