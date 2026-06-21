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Motorcycle crash leads to slowdown on northbound State Route 62

Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0
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Published 3:15 PM

NEAR DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Lanes are back open on State Route 62 South of Morongo Valley after a motorcycle crash temporarily closed all northbound lanes.

The California Highway Patrol received reports of that crash just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon just past North Indian Canyon Drive.

Lanes were shut down as authorities investigated and cleared debris, but are now open.

News Channel 3 has reached out for more information in injuries and a cause of that crash.

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Bruno Lopez-Vega

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