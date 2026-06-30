Skip to Content
Top Stories

Two Coachella Valley hospitals recognized for LGBTQ+ inclusive care during Pride Month

By
New
Published 11:07 AM

As Pride Month comes to a close, two of Coachella Valley hospitals are receiving a national recognition for their efforts to provide inclusive care for LGBTQ+ patients.

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage has been named a LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality High Performer by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Desert Regional Medical Center in palm Springs was named a Healthcare Equality Leader and received a perfect score of 100 on the index.

The designation is apart of the Healthcare Equality Index, which is a national tool that evaluates hospitals on polices and practices related to LGBTQ+ patient care, visitor experience, and workplace inclusion.

Hospitals included in the index say they will continue expanding efforts to ensure respectful and equitable care for all patients.

Stay tuned for my full story at 6.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Kiera Seapy

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.