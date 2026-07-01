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A family’s road to recovery; house fire in Desert Hot Springs

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Updated
today at 10:21 AM
Published 10:20 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Desert Hot Springs June 27th that damaged two homes.

According to Riverside County Fire Department, officers received a 911 call at about 4:15 p.m. reporting multiple homes on fire in the 13000 block of West Street.

When crews arrived, they encountered high winds, which officials say contributed to the fire spreading to a second home. The second structure sustained light damage to its roof.

Firefighters contained the fire at 5:22 p.m. and the American Red Cross was requested to assist two adults and two children who have been displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Stay tuned for my full story at 6 where I hear from the family themselves.

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Kiera Seapy

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