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Holiday travels bring hope for a busy Fourth of July weekend in Palm Springs

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Updated
today at 7:52 PM
Published 7:47 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)- A record number of people are expected to travel over the Fourth of July weekend, and downtown Palm Springs are hoping that means a boost in customers.

According to AAA, they say more than 72 million people are expected to travel this holiday weekend, which would set a new record.

Shops and restaurants say holiday weekends are an important time for sales, as visitors fill the downtown area to shop, dine, and explore.

Michelle Gonzales, the owner of "Oooh La La" says, "We are seeing more people from LA to the beach that don't want to deal with the chaos of being out there. So they're coming out here for a quieter, more calm experience."

Gonzales also tells me that as small businesses downtown, they have to take their wins when they can, therefore her store is staying open later on the Fourth of July.

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Kiera Seapy

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