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75-year-old woman dead following crash in Indio

MGN
By
today at 7:35 AM
Published 7:52 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — A 75-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle on the Fourth of July in Indio.

Around 10:58 p.m. on Saturday, the Indio Police Department responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Golf Center Parkway and Avenue 44.

Upon arrival, officers located the pedestrian suffering from major injuries. 

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and provided lifesaving measures before taking the woman to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Riverside County Coroner's Office.

The preliminary investigation found that a white Audi sedan was traveling northbound on Golf Center Parkway when it struck the woman, who had just stepped off the center median into the roadway.

The driver, a 50-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Golf Center Parkway remained closed for about three hours while investigators collected evidence.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

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Isaiah Mora

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