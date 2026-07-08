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Oil spill temporarily shuts down Gene Autry Trail at the wash

By
New
Published 7:51 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — North Gene Autry Trail is temporarily closed at the wash Wednesday morning because of an oil spill on the roadway.

The closure was reported around 7:36 a.m. Officials said the road is expected to remain closed for about an hour while crews work to clear the spill.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway reopens.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

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Julia Castro

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