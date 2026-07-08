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Under the sun, on the job: Outdoor workers get their flowers

KESQ
By
New
Published 11:43 AM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) — Assemblymember Greg Wallis continues the annual observance of Outdoor Worker Appreciation Week. This statewide effort aims to show workers who push through the desert summers that the community recognizes the importance of their work.

Legislation authored by Wallis was signed in 2023, establishing a weeklong recognition of workers who work year round.

From pools to parks, workers maintain spaces families rely on during summer, despite extreme heat.

During visits to two Desert Recreation District sites, Wallis will thank employees, providing bottled water and frozen treats in recognition of their service.

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Matthew Pearce

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