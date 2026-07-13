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Coachella Valley’s reaction to the muggy weather

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Published 10:56 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — Monsoonal moisture has brought sticky conditions to the already hot weather.

Elevated moisture disrupts the normal dry heat that Coachella Valley is used to, making conditions less comfortable.

News channel 3 is asking residents, visitors and businesses how they have seen this weather affect them.

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Matthew Pearce

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