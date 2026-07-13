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How new resident physicians are addressing the need for doctors in the valley

KESQ
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New
Published 9:54 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Doctors are always in need in the desert. It's no different at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

At the end of June, 42 new resident physicians were welcomed to Desert Regional's Graduate Medical Education (GME) program. 

We're speaking with leaders in the medical field about the never-ending need for doctors serving the valley's population. We're also asking Desert Regional the hard questions about the close link between adequate staffing and patient care.

Also, we're catching up with some of the physicians who were recently welcomed to the program who have ties to the valley, and learning more about what it means for them to serve a community they're familiar with.

Stay with us for our full report.

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Gavin Nguyen

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