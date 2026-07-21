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CVS expands access to select pet medications nationwide

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Updated
today at 10:38 AM
Published 10:37 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — CVS Health announced Tuesday it is expanding its pharmacy offerings to include select pet-only medications, including insulin, flea and tick treatments, pain relievers and other prescriptions.

This change is a nationwide expansion, bringing these medications to nearly 9,000 stores across the nation.

Pet owners need a written prescription from a veterinarian, or the veterinarian can send the prescription directly to CVS

Pet owners can also add their pets to their CVS app profiles to manage prescriptions at any time.

News Channel 3 is speaking with pet owners to see if this addition will change how they manage their pets' medications.

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Matthew Pearce

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