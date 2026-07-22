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The City of Coachella considers purchase of new bus

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Updated
today at 11:09 AM
Published 11:06 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) — The city of Coachella is considering changes to its public transportation system, including the purchase of a new bus.

The city's current fleet consists of four vehicles:

  • 2008 Chevrolet Kodiak 5500 bus with 114,417 miles. Runs on diesel fuel and seats 22-plus passengers with space for one wheelchair passenger.
  • 2016 Ford E-450 with 311,916 miles. Runs on compressed natural gas (CNG) and seats 12-plus passengers with space for one wheelchair passenger.
  • 2016 Ford E-450 with 321,742 miles. Runs on CNG and seats 12 passengers with space for one wheelchair passenger.
  • 2023 Ford Transit van with fewer than 3,000 miles. Fueled by gasoline and seats 10 passengers. Mileage is low due to low usage.

At tonight's City Council meeting, members will consider the authorization to purchase a bus. The staff presented options ranging from $212,963.04 to more than $500,000.

Current options include:

  • 22-passenger bus with two wheelchair spaces, runs on CNG at the price of $310,644.38.
  • 24-passenger bus with two wheelchair spaces, runs on ultra-low-emission diesel for $212,963.04.
  • 20-passenger bus with no ADA-accessible features electric bus for $333,000.
  • 12-passenger bus with two wheelchair spaces electric bus estimated at $348,900. Written quote is not available yet and this price does not include all of the needed specifications.
  • 40-plus-passenger hydrogen bus estimated at $500,000. Written quote is not available yet and this price does not include all of the needed specifications.

News Channel 3 is speaking with Coachella residents and city officials ahead of tonight's meeting to learn more about the proposed purchase, the cost of each option and the reasoning behind the recommendations.

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Matthew Pearce

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