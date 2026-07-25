Skip to Content
Top Stories

Collectors come together for inaugural CV Card Show

By
New
Published 3:34 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) — For the first time since 2022, a official card show has come to the Coachella Valley.

Whether its Pokémon cards or sports cards, the show hosted vendors that offer that and more.

This community gathering event held over 40 vendors across over 50 tables, and organizers already believe they need more space.

For more information tune into News Channel 3 tonight at 6p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Matthew Pearce

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.