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Desert Hot Springs Elks Lodge upholds tradition and continues back to school giving

KESQ
By
New
Published 3:38 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — It's a tradition that dates back to 1968 - Elk's Lodge in DHS giving back to the community by aiding students with school supplies.

This event hosted families and kids at the DHS library, where they received free backpacks with things like pencils, markers, highlighters and more to tee them up for a successful school year.

Additionally, lunch was provided and select families recieved new shoes.

This event aims to give back to the community towards the end of summer to help parents and children ease into the new school year.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more information at 6p.m.

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Matthew Pearce

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