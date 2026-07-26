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Community gathers for pet adoption event where families meet furry friends

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Published 9:16 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) — BG Plaza will host an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, giving the community a chance to help cats and dogs find forever homes.

Multiple rescue organizations will bring a variety of animals, including puppies, adult dogs and cats. Organizers hope the event will find homes for the animals and free up space in local shelters for other animals in need.

News Channel 3 is talking with organizers and attendees to learn more about the event and the animals available for adoption.

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Matthew Pearce

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