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PSPD calls on the public’s help in search of critically missing 70-year-old man

By
New
today at 9:06 AM
Published 9:32 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — The Palm Springs Police Department is calling on the community's help in locating 70-year-old Daniel "Dan" Michael Mulcahey.

Palm Springs Police say Mulcahey was last seen on Friday, July 24, around 2:30 p.m. in Rancho Mirage. He was last seen wearing beige shorts and gray shoes and is believed to be traveling on foot.

Mulcahey is described as a White male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. His vehicle was also subsequently located unoccupied in Desert Hot Springs.

Police say due to a recent medical issue and concerns that he may require medical assistance, Mulcahey is considered critically missing.

Law enforcement personnel have conducted an extensive investigation and search but have not located him. A Silver Alert has been activated to assist with efforts to find him.

Anyone who has seen Mulcahey or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-323-8116.

Anyone who sees him should not delay in calling, as he may need medical assistance. For an emergency or an immediate sighting, call 9-1-1.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on this story.

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