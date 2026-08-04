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Back to school: What’s in your child’s backpack?

By
New
Published 11:56 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — The goal is to "fit in," according to MedlinePlus. For some students, that pressure can lead to experimenting most commonly with substances like alcohol, marijuana and tobacco. But the dangers can be fatal.

In 2025, 41% of 12th graders reported drinking alcohol and 25% reported using marijuana.

Additionally, The Drug Enforcement Administration reports fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45.

While parents worry about substance use year-round, these substances can be distracting during school hours and inhibit a productive learning environment.

News Channel 3 spoke with officials from Palm Springs Unified School District and Hazelden Betty Ford. Their advice remains consistent: Prevention starts with education and a conversation.

Live tonight at 6 on News Channel 3, hear from officials with Palm Springs Unified School District, Hazelden Betty Ford and local residents on how to keep your kids safe.

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Matthew Pearce

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