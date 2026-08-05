Skip to Content
Top Stories

Outdoor dangers: Staying safe when rattlesnakes are more active

By
New
Published 11:18 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — Rattlesnakes should be a year round concern for residents who frequently are active outdoors. However, increased monsoonal moisture brings rattlesnake activity to another level.

As of May, the California Poisonous Control System has reported 77 rattlesnake related calls. Three of which have been fatal.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is speaking with experts and slithering around trails trying to find where these snakes commonly hide. Stay tuned for the full story at 6.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Matthew Pearce

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.