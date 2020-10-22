Early voting held at the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert this weekend

Your Vote

Coachella Valley residents will have the opportunity to vote early this coming weekend (Oct 23-25), at the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert.

Early voting will be available at the mall Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You kind the early voting stand on the first floor of the Westfield Mall, right across from Express.

There are three other early voting locations in Riverside County

(Same days and hours):

The Galleria at Tyler in Riverside, on the first floor near Nordstrom’s;

The Promenade in Temecula on the first floor near the Macy’s Women’s Store.

Early voting is also available at the Registrar of Voters office at 2720 Gateway Drive in Riverside which is available on:

Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and;

Oct. 31 - Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registered voters may attend any of the early voting sites to either drop off a vote-by-mail ballot or vote on an accessible voting unit.

The registrar's office encourages voters to cast ballots as soon as possible in order to be included in the first Election Night results, which will be posted shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Call the registrar’s office at (951) 486-7200 if you have any questions about your eligibility to vote.

