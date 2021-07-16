List of gubernatorial candidates confirmed to appear at forum in Cathedral City
The recall election for Governor Gavin Newsom is nearly two months away. As more and more candidates throw their hats in the race, you could get a chance to learn about some of them in-person.
A special candidate forum will be held at the Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City on Thursday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m.
Many candidates were invited, but so far the list of candidates confirmed to appear includes:
- Anthony Trimino
- Steve Lodge
- Sarah Stephens
- Doug Ose
- Jenny Rae Le Roux
- Diego Martinez
According to the forum's eventbrite page, doors will open at 4:30 p.m. A meet and greet with candidates will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
The forum will start at 5:30 p.m. A live Q&A will be part of the forum, attendees are asked to submit questions for candidates.
The forum will be moderated by radio host Kris Long.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.
