Ernesto Gutierrez sworn in as mayor of Cathedral City

Ernesto Gutierrez is the new mayor of Cathedral City.

Gutierrez was sworn-in during Wednesday's city council meeting. He will serve a one-year term as the position rotates amongst city councilmembers.

Gutierrez is a well-known community leader with a business background, including owning a local restaurant. He was first elected to the city council in November 2018.

Gutierrez was born in Mexico and immigrated to the United States when he was 14 years old. He's lived in the desert for nearly 40 years. He went to school here in the valley and earned his degree from College of the Desert.

He works as a real estate broker, with over 30 years of experience as a builder and real estate investor by trade. He also owns and operates Tortilla’s Restaurant, located in Cathedral, City since 1996.

Rita Lamb will serve as Mayor Pro Tem for the same term. She would take over as mayor in Dec. 2022.