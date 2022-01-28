Robert Radi will not seek reelection to the La Quinta City Council

La Quinta City Councilmember Dr. Robert Radi announced he will not run for a third term.

"As I enter the final stretch of my second term as a La Quinta council member, I feel a sense of immense gratitude for the opportunity you have given me. It has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my life to serve our city, and it has been an honor and privilege to represent you," Radi wrote.

Radi said there were several factors he considered as he made his decision.

"However, what prevailed was our belief that the principle of term limits is paramount in strengthening a self-governing society," Radi wrote.

Radi said after his term is up in December, he will look for other opportunities to continue to be effectively involved in the community, specifically singling out potential involvement in youth leadership development. He also added that he is making his announcement now to give notice to viable candidates.

Radi was first elected to the city council in 2014. He was re-elected for a second term in 2018.

Read Councilmember Radi's Full Letter Below: