Congressional candidate Will Rollins discusses campaign

In what could be one of the more competitive Congressional races in California, Democrat Will Rollins plans to challenge longtime Republican congressman Ken Calvert, who will be seeking re-election in the 41st District, a new district that includes most of the Coachella Valley.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Rollins about why he's running and the issues that matter most to him.

Rollins' opponent, Congressman Calvert, will speak with Peter Daut Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS Local 2.