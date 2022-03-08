Senator Melissa Melendez files paperwork to run for 41st Congressional District

Republican State Senator Melissa Melendez has filed papers to run in the newly drawn 41st Congressional district. The new district includes most of the Coachella Valley.

Melendez won a special election for the State Senate in May 2020. She is not able to seek reelection due to term limits.

Melendez is a veteran of the U.S. Navy who moved to California and started a small business. She served on the Lake Elsinore city council and eventually became mayor. Melendez was then elected to represent the 67th district state assembly in 2012, a position she held until being elected to the state senate in May.

The race for the 41st district is shaping up to be one of the most competitive congressional races in California.

Democrat Will Rollins and longtime Republican Congressman Ken Valvert have already announced their plans to run. Calvert would be seeking re-election.

Democrat Shrina Kurani is also vying to represent the new district.

