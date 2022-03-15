Melissa Melendez misses filing deadline to run for Congress

Republican State Senator Melissa Melendez will not be running for Congress. On Tuesday, News Channel 3 learned that Melendez missed the filing deadline to run in the newly drawn 41st congressional district.

The new district includes most of the Coachella Valley and is currently held by longtime Republican Congressman Ken Calvert.

The 41st district is shaping up to be one of the most competitive congressional races in California. Five candidates did make the deadline, including two Republicans, two Democrats, and one no party preference candidate.

25th Congressional District: This district will include the eastern Coachella Valley, all of imperial county, and parts of san bernardino county. Local Congressman Dr Raul Ruiz is running in this district against 5 Republicans including James Gibson, Jonathan Reiss, Brian Hawkins, Burth Thakur and Ceci Truman.



36th State Assembly District: Includes Indio, Coachella, Blythe, Needles, and part of Hemet Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia will seek reelection. Candidates also include Marlon G. Ware, a university professor, and Ian M. Weeks, a certified financial planner.



47th Assembly District The 47th district will include much of the Coachella Valley (Except for Indio and Coachella), Yucca Valley, Banning, Beaumont, and Yucaipa. Riverside County makes up 76% of the district while 24% is in San Bernardino. Candidates include Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege (D) and Greg Wallis (R), district coordinator for current Assemblyman Chad Mayes Mayes announced in January he will not be seeking reelection



District Attorney Candidates include DA Mike Hestrin, Lara Gressley. an attorney and former deputy public defender, and Burke Strunsky, a Riverside County Superior Court Judge



Sheriff-Coroner Sheriff Chad Bianco is running for reelection against Michael Lujan, a retired Sheriff's Captain



Board of Supervisors The Coachella Valley is in the 4th District 4th District Supervisor Manuel Perez is currently running unopposed



The election will take place on June 7, 2022. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage