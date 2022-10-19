Meet the candidates in the race for Coachella mayor

In Coachella, mayoral campaign signs are on nearly every corner and with election day looming closer - Steven Hernandez and Denise Delgado are hoping to generate enough excitement that will carry them to victory.

“The dream continues, the plan continues, our goal is to make sure that the city of Coachella is that it’s one of the best ran cities in the Coachella Valley,” Hernandez said.

Hernadez has held onto the mayor seat since 2014. Current council member Delgado believes it’s time for a change.

“I have the experience, I’ve served in every city of Coachella Commission since 2014, I would not be running if I didn’t have experience or was not ready to lead on day one. I understand smart policy making,” Delgado said.

In the last few years, Coachella has seen a slew of developments. Hernandez says his commitment to keeping his word and delivering results speaks for itself.

“And so for me is that we have proved what we've been able to execute whether it be new parks, bridges, new housing, new libraries, new social, we have the expertise and the resources and know how to keep going on from day one,” Hernandez said.

During her time on council, Delgado says she’s learned to understand the concerns her constituents are facing. But points out that she feels the city is not meeting the needs of everyone.

“The city deserves leadership that’s going to represent all of Coachella, not just a few and while we’re doing is to ensure and that we're proving ethical and transparent decision making and that were taking input good or opinions good or bad,” Delgado said.

Hernandez signals the growing number of low-income housing units, the revitalization of Grapefruit Boulevard, and their universal income program for immigrant families as wins for Coachella.

“We’ve done wonders with our budgets, we have a small budget compared to others of the Coachella, we know how to leverage, and know how to get other people's money and to really improve this community,” Hernandez said.

Delgado says improving public safety is essential for the well-being of the community.

“One thing that we get a great deal that we get from our residents is public safety it’s always been a topic of conservation but this year is a priority, I’ve hear them loud and clear,” Delgado said.

Hernandez echoes that increasing public safety is also a pressing issue and continues the push for the creation of a city-run police department.

“And not that the sheriff has been doing a bad job but we need is continuity of service, what happens a lot of the time, we get a deputy, they get to know the city, and within a year they’re promoted and that doesn't do anything for us,” Hernandez said.

With days left in the election, Delgado and Hernandez are making their final push to reach voters in Coachella," Delgado said. “I know how to deliver the results without promising, or making fake promises, empty promises to Coachella residents, but rather being honest."

“I know that together we’ve accomplished a lot, we’ve transformed this city, were headed in a new direction, there’s a lot that's going on," Hernandez said.

